Home / India News / Govt to set up Bureau of Port Security for vessels, port facilities

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a meeting for the constitution of a dedicated body for ports and vessel security on Friday

The government will constitute the Bureau of Port Security, a statutory body for the security of vessels and port facilities.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
The government will constitute the Bureau of Port Security, a statutory body for the security of vessels and port facilities, which will ensure timely analysis, collection and exchange of security-related information, with a special focus on cybersecurity, officials said on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a meeting for the constitution of a dedicated body for ports and vessel security on Friday, which was attended by the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, and the Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, an official statement said.

Modelled on the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the Bureau of Port Security (BoPS) will be headed by a director general and will function under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, it said. The BoPS will be responsible for regulatory and oversight functions relating to the security of ships and port facilities, the statement said.

The BoPS shall be headed by an IPS officer (Pay Level-15). During the transition period of one year, the Director General of Shipping (DGS/DGMA) shall function as the Director General of BoPS, it said.

Topics :Ports shipping ports

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

