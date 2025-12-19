Home / India News / Govt to install air purifiers in 10K classrooms: Delhi education minister

The minister, who also holds the urban portfolio, said the Public Works Department, using the environment cess, will also procure mechanical road sweepers for each of the assembly constituencies

Ashish Sood
We want our children to study smart and also breathe smart air. In the first phase, air purifiers will be installed in 10,000 classrooms: Ashish Sood | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 12:41 PM IST
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Friday announced that air purifiers will be installed in 10,000 classrooms to ensure clean air for the students.

Addressing a press conference, Sood said that the government is committed towards tackling the problem of pollution through long-term administrative measures.

"We are not those who flaunt IIT degrees and do campaigns like Odd-Even or Gaadi On, Gaadi Off campaign. We are tackling the issue of pollution through long-term administrative measures," he said, taking a dig at the previous Aam Aadmi Party government.

He added, "We want our children to study smart and also breathe smart air. In the first phase, air purifiers will be installed in 10,000 classrooms."  The minister, who also holds the urban portfolio, said the Public Works Department, using the environment cess, will also procure mechanical road sweepers for each of the assembly constituencies.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

