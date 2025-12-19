Siddaramaiah rejects power-sharing theory, says will remain Karnataka CM

On the last day of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly session in Belagavi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah firmly rejected claims of a "two-and-a-half-year" power-sharing agreement, asserting that he remains the Chief Minister.

Addressing repeated questions and interruptions from the Opposition regarding his tenure, Siddaramaiah clarified that no such arrangement exists and that he will remain Chief Minister until the party high command decides otherwise.

"First, the people must bless us. Then the legislators elect the leader in the Legislative Party meeting, and after that, the high command decides. That is all I have said. Even now, I am the Chief Minister, and I will remain the Chief Minister until the high command decides otherwise," Siddaramaiah stated.

Reacting to the remarks, BJP MLA and Karnataka Assembly LoP R Ashoka questioned, "You were elected for five years by the Legislative Party. What about 2.5 years?" Siddaramaiah responded unequivocally, "I never said anything about two and a half years. There is no such agreement as two and half years." On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister reiterated that he will complete his "full term". "We will complete the full term and return to power in 2028...I'm the CM till the high command says," the Karnataka CM said. Speculation over whether DK Shivakumar would be appointed CM by the Congress high command persisted for a few days and was subsequently clarified by the party after the two leaders met for breakfast at each other's residences and held a joint press conference to demonstrate party unity.