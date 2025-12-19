Home / India News / Siddaramaiah rejects power-sharing theory, says will remain Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah rejects power-sharing theory, says will remain Karnataka CM

Speculation over whether DK Shivakumar would be appointed CM by the Congress high command persisted for a few days and was subsequently clarified by the party after the two leaders met for breakfast

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM
On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister reiterated that he will complete his "full term" (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 1:35 PM IST
On the last day of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly session in Belagavi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah firmly rejected claims of a "two-and-a-half-year" power-sharing agreement, asserting that he remains the Chief Minister.

Addressing repeated questions and interruptions from the Opposition regarding his tenure, Siddaramaiah clarified that no such arrangement exists and that he will remain Chief Minister until the party high command decides otherwise.

"First, the people must bless us. Then the legislators elect the leader in the Legislative Party meeting, and after that, the high command decides. That is all I have said. Even now, I am the Chief Minister, and I will remain the Chief Minister until the high command decides otherwise," Siddaramaiah stated.

Reacting to the remarks, BJP MLA and Karnataka Assembly LoP R Ashoka questioned, "You were elected for five years by the Legislative Party. What about 2.5 years?"

Siddaramaiah responded unequivocally, "I never said anything about two and a half years. There is no such agreement as two and half years."

On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister reiterated that he will complete his "full term".

"We will complete the full term and return to power in 2028...I'm the CM till the high command says," the Karnataka CM said.

Speculation over whether DK Shivakumar would be appointed CM by the Congress high command persisted for a few days and was subsequently clarified by the party after the two leaders met for breakfast at each other's residences and held a joint press conference to demonstrate party unity.

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivkumar dismissed speculation about the nature of a dinner meeting that he had.

Shivakumar said, "Who said? There was no dinner meeting or anything. I had gone for a dinner to my former DCC president to pay respect, they contributed a lot to Karnataka, Belgavi. So to honor them, I went along with my friends. There is no other politics."

Meanwhile, BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged that in the tussle between CM Siddaramiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar over the top post, the state's interests have been ignored.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

