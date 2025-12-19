Home / India News / One or two benches of SC may sit on Dec 22 to hear urgent cases: CJI

One or two benches of SC may sit on Dec 22 to hear urgent cases: CJI

The Supreme Court will be closed for Christmas and New Year holidays from December 22 till January 2, 2026

Surya Kant
The CJI-led bench also asked the junior lawyers, who were mentioning the matters for urgent listing, to argue their cases on December 22 (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 1:00 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday said that he is willing to sit on December 22, the first day of Christmas and New Year holidays of the Supreme Court, for hearing urgent matters.

A bench led by CJI Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, which was hearing listing of urgent matters, said the apex court registry will verify the urgency of cases and list them accordingly.

"We will sit on Monday. We are not going to burden other Supreme Court judges, who have to study case files late at night to hear new cases. I will not bother any other bench," the CJI said, adding that the registry will find out the urgency and list the matter.

CJI Kant added, "We are not sure whether one or two benches will sit, it will all depend on the number of cases. We will pass appropriate orders (for constitution of bench)."  The CJI-led bench also asked the junior lawyers, who were mentioning the matters for urgent listing, to argue their cases on December 22.

"We will hear this case on Monday only if you argue your matter," CJI told a junior lawyer.

The Supreme Court will be closed for Christmas and New Year holidays from December 22 till January 2, 2026.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned sine die amid Oppn protest

How a Maharashtra village of 1,500 logged 27,398 births in just 3 months

Govt to install air purifiers in 10K classrooms: Delhi education minister

Disruptions unbecoming of MPs, says RS Chairman as Winter session ends

Messi event chaos: Ganguly slaps ₹50 cr defamation suit on fanclub official

Topics :Chief JusticeChief Justice of IndiaSupreme CourtCourt cases

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story