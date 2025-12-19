One or two benches of SC may sit on Dec 22 to hear urgent cases: CJI

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday said that he is willing to sit on December 22, the first day of Christmas and New Year holidays of the Supreme Court, for hearing urgent matters.

A bench led by CJI Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, which was hearing listing of urgent matters, said the apex court registry will verify the urgency of cases and list them accordingly.

"We will sit on Monday. We are not going to burden other Supreme Court judges, who have to study case files late at night to hear new cases. I will not bother any other bench," the CJI said, adding that the registry will find out the urgency and list the matter.