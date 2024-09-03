Govt to sign peace pact with two insurgent groups of Tripura on Wednesday

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Tripura government will also be present during the signing of the Memorandum of Settlement

The MHA has been working tirelessly to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of developed Northeast, free from extremism, violence and conflict, it said. Photo: X/@DrManikSaha2
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 6:21 PM IST
An agreement will be signed between the central and Tripura governments and two insurgent groups of Tripura here on Wednesday, in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to end violence and bringing "lasting peace" in the Northeastern state.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Tripura government will also be present during the signing of the Memorandum of Settlement.

"In presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a Memorandum of Settlement is to be signed among government of India, government of Tripura and representatives of National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), in New Delhi on September 4," an official statement said.

The MHA has been working tirelessly to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of developed Northeast, free from extremism, violence and conflict, it said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government has signed 12 important agreements to bring peace and prosperity in the Northeast region, of which three relate to Tripura. Due to signing of several agreements by the Modi government, around 10,000 people have given up arms and joined mainstream, the statement said.


Topics :TripuraGovt

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

