Govt to withdraw NSG commandos from VVIP protection; all you need to know

The central government has confirmed the deadline for withdrawing the elite National Security Guard (NSG) from providing protection to all VVIPs. Within the next two months, NSG commandos currently assigned to VVIP security will be redeployed.

A senior government official told News18 that the latest directive requires the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take over the protection of nine high-profile individuals, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The transfer of responsibilities is expected to be completed within the next two months.

CRPF to take over VVIP security

Reports about the NSG's restructuring have been circulating for some time, and the decision to remove its VVIP protection wing marks the second significant change in security arrangements for high-ranking officials. Previously, the Narendra Modi administration had restricted the Special Protection Group (SPG) to guarding only the Prime Minister of India.

A recent order from the government indicates that the CRPF, which already provides security to prominent figures such as Home Minister Amit Shah and the Gandhi family, will soon assume responsibility for the protection of the remaining VVIPs.

Leaders, such as former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati, ex-Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, and Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, are also currently under NSG protection. The CRPF is expected to conduct assessments of troop requirements and threat perceptions before taking over their security.

NSG to refocus on special operations

The NSG, internationally recognised for its expertise in counter-terrorism, is undergoing a rationalisation process overseen by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The decision to discontinue its VVIP protection duties follows multiple discussions within the Union Home Ministry. The move is aimed at allowing the NSG to concentrate on its core mission — conducting specialised anti-terror operations.

Top sources have confirmed that the NSG will transition into a specialised force, with its primary focus on high-stakes anti-terror missions rather than the protection of political leaders.