Home / Politics / Educated youth must engage in politics to drive change: Delhi CM Atishi

Speaking at the Founder's Day celebration of St. Stephen's College here, Atishi recounted her time as a student there and how politics was once dismissed as a "dirty business"

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM
She explained that disengaging in politics leaves crucial decisions in the hands of others. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 9:41 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday urged students to actively participate in politics, cautioning against leaving critical decisions to the "worst kind of people".

Speaking at the Founder's Day celebration of St. Stephen's College here, Atishi recounted her time as a student there and how politics was once dismissed as a "dirty business" and an unlikely career choice.

"It was more than two decades ago that I was a student here, at that time, the idea of effecting change was limited to charity work or social causes. Politics seemed inaccessible," she said, according to a statement.

She explained that disengaging in politics leaves crucial decisions about education, healthcare, and safety in the hands of others, the statement said.

"When educated, well-meaning young people stay away from politics, we allow the most important decisions of our lives to be made by the wrong people," she asserted.

The chief minister highlighted the transformative work of the AAP government giving examples like improved government schools, free primary healthcare through Mohalla Clinics, and free bus rides for women, it said.

She said that 11 lakh women now commute daily, accessing education and employment opportunities.

"This change is possible because we prioritised policies that addressed real needs," she added.

"India's future is in our hands. Engage with politics and democracy. Without involvement, we cannot expect change," Atishi said.

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

