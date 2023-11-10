Goyal to attend IPEF ministerial, meet Tesla officials in US next week

Commerce and Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal is set to begin a four-day visit to the United States (US) from November 13 to 16 that will see his participation in the third in-person Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) ministerial in San Francisco, an official statement said on Friday.

Goyal is also expected to meet top officials from Tesla to discuss the carmaker’s entry into the Indian market, although there has been no official announcement regarding the same. He is also expected to interact with globally renowned technology, entrepreneurship, and academic communities in the Bay Area, specifically, in Silicon Valley to undertake focused discussions with American companies looking to invest or expand in India across sectors - electronics (including semiconductor), technology, fintech.

The minister will interact with eminent businesspersons, prominent academics, US officials, and industry leaders during the visit to further strengthen the economic and commercial relations partnership between the two nations, an official statement said.

That apart, the minister will be representing India at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economic leaders' engagements from November 15 to 16 as India has been invited as a guest economy.

The IPEF ministerial meeting is scheduled to take place during November 13-14, which is likely to see ‘significant updates’ on the progress of negotiations. Goyal will also hold bilateral meetings with the US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, USTR Katherine Tai, with a focus on addressing trade barriers, promoting investments, and fostering greater cooperation in areas such as technology and innovation.

There will also be bilateral meetings with ministers from other IPEF partner countries on the sidelines of the ministerial. Apart from India and the US, the 12 other members of the IPEF are Australia, Brunei, Fiji, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Goyal will also be representing India at the IPEF Leaders’ Meeting and the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) - IPEF Investor Forum meeting on November 16.

“One of the key focuses of the visit will be the joint event, co-chaired with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on the 'India-USA Innovation Handshake Initiative', with the aim to lift up and connect the two sides’ dynamic startup ecosystems, address specific regulatory hurdles to cooperation, and promote further innovation and job growth, particularly in emerging technologies,” the statement said.

“The visit reflects the determination to forge strong and mutually beneficial trade and investment relationships that will not only benefit the economies of both India and the US but also contribute to the overall prosperity and welfare of their respective citizens,” the statement concluded.