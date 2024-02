Amid the ongoing protest by the farmers on Delhi borders, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), along with central trade unions have called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh (nationwide strike) on February 16 to press forth their demands before the Centre.

The SKM has called all the like-minded farmer organisations to band together and participate in the nationwide strike after farmers from Punjab and Haryana were stopped on the adjoining borders by the Delhi Police on Tuesday, leading to violence.

Gramin Bharat Bandh on February 16

The Gramin Bharat Bandh, a nationwide strike, is scheduled to begin on February 16 at 6 am and end at 4 pm. In addition to the Bharat Bandh, the agitating farmers will also join massive chakka jams on main roads from 12 pm to 4 pm. Meanwhile, most of Punjab's state and national roadways will be closed for four hours on Friday.