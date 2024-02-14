Home / India News / Editors Guild Manipur urges people not to share newspaper content illegally

Editors Guild Manipur urges people not to share newspaper content illegally

The body said legal action would be taken against those found sharing news content illegally

The guild, however, said that links to news stories can be shared
Press Trust of India Imphal

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 10:43 AM IST
Editors Guild Manipur (EGM) has appealed to everyone not to share newspaper content "illegally" on social media without approval from the authorities concerned.

In a statement, it said that sharing e-paper, PDF or photos of newspaper content on social media is illegal and a violation of the Copyright Act, 1957 and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The guild, however, said that links to news stories can be shared.

The body said legal action would be taken against those found sharing news content illegally.

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

