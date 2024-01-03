Home / India News / 'Grave injustice, especially to Muslims': Owaisi on CAA rules report

'Grave injustice, especially to Muslims': Owaisi on CAA rules report

AIMIM chief Asadduddin Owaisi called CAA anti-constitution and said that it is a law which has been made on the basis of religion

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 5:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Reacting to a report saying the Citizenship (Amendment) Act's rules would be notified before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asadduddin Owaisi said on Wednesday that it will be a grave injustice to the marginalised communities, especially Muslims.

He also said that the law that was passed in 2019 was "anti-constitutional" as it was formulated on the basis of religion.

"CAA is anti-constitution. It is a law which has been made on the basis of religion. CAA must be read with and understood with NPR-NRC, which will lay down the conditions to prove your citizenship in this country. If that happens it will be a grave injustice, especially to the Muslims, Dalits and the poor of India irrespective of the caste or religion they belong to," Owaisi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.


Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] general secretary Sitaram Yechury also stated that the Centre was attempting to foment communal polarisation ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

"Now it is clear. For all these years...these rules [CAA] were not notified...Clearly, they want to notify these rules just before the elections to use this as a political weapon to gain in the elections through sharpening communal polarisation. This is the clear-cut aim. This is utilising the rules, and declarations as a tool for some electoral gains," Yechury said.

CAA rules to be notified 'much before' Lok Sabha polls
According to news agency PTI, which cited an anonymous official, the CAA rules will be notified much before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, due later this year.

The law makes it simpler for non-Muslims – Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians – to obtain Indian citizenship if they immigrated to India before December 31, 2014.

"We are going to issue the rules for the CAA soon. Once the rules are issued, the law can be implemented and those eligible can be granted Indian citizenship," the official told PTI.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Environment of hatred created in India, Muslims targeted in Nuh: Owaisi

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

State Assembly polls LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to hold rally in Churu today

'We have lost our masjid': Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of Ram temple opening

State Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah to hold rally in Telangana today

ArcelorMittal partners with IIT Madras to create Hyperloop facility in TN

Aviation watchdog DGCA carried out 5,745 surveillance activities in 2023

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

HC grants time to Vivo officials to respond to ED plea against release

CM Patnaik approves hike in monthly stipend of nursing, pharmacy students

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Asaduddin OwaisiOwaisi on MuslimsMuslimsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story