'Grenade' blast in Chandigarh sector 10; one arrested: What we know so far

One person has been arrested by Chandigarh police in connection with a low-intensity explosion attempted at a house in the city’s sector 10 on Wednesday evening. The owner of the house said that two persons, travelling in an auto-rickshaw, hurled a grenade towards their house, resulting in damages to windows and flower pots.

The police confirmed that no casualties were reported, adding that an investigation is underway to determine the nature and cause of the explosion. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online, showing an auto rickshaw speeding away from the scene moments after the blast occurred.

Explosion in Chandigarh: What happened? Sequence of events

1) The police received information about the blast around 5.30 pm. Following this, a team led by Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur reached the house. “There was a loud sound. Some pressure-type low-intensity blast took place…,” the SSP said.

2) A team of bomb detection squad and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory were called to take samples from the blast site.

3) At the time of the blast, the complainants were sitting on the verandah of the house and claimed to have seen the suspects.

4) The police said that efforts are underway to trace the suspected auto rickshaw. The officials are probing all angles including possible personal enmity as the reason behind the incident.

5) They are yet to confirm if the blast was carried out using a grenade, as claimed by the complainants.

6) On Thursday morning, a team of police was spotted at the house number, identified as 575, to take stock of the situation.

7) Morning visuals showed shattered window panes and damaged pots in the verandah of the house. In the wake of the incident, police officials in Punjab are on high alert, carrying out a ‘special nakabandi’ to nab the suspects, Gurdaspur police said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

(With ANI, PTI inputs)