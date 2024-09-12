Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi waterlogged after heavy rain, IMD forecasts more showers today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds, for the day in Delhi

Delhi Rains, Rain
New Delhi: A pedestrian uses a plastic sheet to shield himself during rains, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 29, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 10:59 AM IST
Early morning showers on Thursday, September 12, led to waterlogging across several parts of Delhi, severely affecting traffic movement. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city, warning of significant traffic disruptions and potential hazards.

According to the IMD, moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is expected throughout the day. The capital will remain generally cloudy, with temperatures staying below the seasonal average. The maximum temperature is forecasted to reach 26.81 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to dip to 23 degrees Celsius, both lower than the typical range for this time of year. An IMD official had earlier predicted the day’s high to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

Several areas, including Green Park, the Indira Gandhi International Airport, South Extension, and Minto Bridge, reported early morning rain. Rohtak Road, in particular, saw waterlogging, causing traffic snarls on the carriageway between Nangloi and Tikri Border. The Delhi Traffic Police have advised commuters to avoid Mundka and opt for alternative routes.



This follows a similar weather pattern on Wednesday, when moderate rain led to waterlogged streets and traffic jams across the city. The IMD has cautioned that today’s downpour may lead to power outages and damage to vulnerable structures.

Delhi recorded 6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to 8.30 am on Wednesday, followed by another 2.4 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. The weather is expected to ease slightly by Friday, September 13, with light rains forecasted, and conditions likely to clear up by September 15.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Uttar Pradesh is facing even heavier rainfall due to a depression over Madhya Pradesh. Mathura and surrounding districts have also been drenched by continuous rain, prompting the IMD to issue a red alert for the region and an orange alert across various districts.

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

