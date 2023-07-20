Gross violation: SC asks Centre to take action in Manipuri women's case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed the Centre and Manipur state government to take steps against the videos of women being stripped and paraded in Manipur. Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud said, "We will give a little time for the government to take action otherwise we will step in."

Chandrachud also said, "What is portrayed in the media and visuals which appeared shows gross constitutional violation and infraction of human life using women as instruments of perpetrated violence is against constitutional democracy, Let centre and state apprise court on steps taken".

He added that the case will be held next week on Friday.

Earlier today, addressing the media ahead of the Parliament's Monsoon session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "What has happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven". He added that those found guilty will not be spared.

Union home minister Amit Shah also spoke to Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh regaring the event.

A video of two women being stripped and paraded on a village road in Manipur came to light on Wednesday.

"When we resisted, they told me: 'If you don't take off your clothes, we will kill you'," a survivor, Scroll. Then after she obeyed them to "protect herself", the men allegedly slapped and punched her.

The incident is said to be of May 4.

Following this, Manipur Police tweeted, "As regard to the viral video of two women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants of May 4, 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape and murder, etc was registered at Nongpok Sekmai PS (Thoubai District) against unknown armed miscreants and the investigation has been started, The State Police is making an all-out effort to arrest the culprits at the earliest."

The Centre also asked Twitter and other social media to take down the video of two Manipuri women. According to news agency ANI, the Centre has told social media platforms operating in India that it is imperative for them to adhere to Indian laws.

Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani tweeted that she had spoken to CM Biren Singh over the issue. "The horrific video of the sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N Biren Singh ji who has informed me that the investigation is currently underway & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice," Irani tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his tweet claimed that the Prime Minister's silence on the issue has pushed the state into anarchy.

"PM's silence and inaction have led Manipur into anarchy. INDIA will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked in Manipur. We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward," the Congress leader tweeted.