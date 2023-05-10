GSI terms reports on lithium reserves found in Rajasthan as 'baseless'

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) on Tuesday termed media reports saying large lithium reserves being identified in Rajasthan as "baseless".

"Media reports published in various newspapers regarding the finding of large lithium reserves by the Geological Survey of India (GSI), in Degana area, Nagaur district, Rajasthan are completely baseless and misleading," the survey organisation said.

It is to state that no such information was provided neither by the regional headquarters nor by the central headquarters of the GSI, it said.

It is to be informed that the GSI is carrying out exploration for tungsten, lithium and associated rare metals mineralisation in the Degana area, Nagour district, Rajasthan, since 2019-20 and the drilling work is still under progress.

The resources will be established only after completion of the drilling work and finalisation of the report, it added.