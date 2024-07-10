Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Guilty won't be spared, strict action will be taken: CM on BMW hit-and-run

Whoever is guilty will not be spared; strict action will be taken against them, Shinde told reporters

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM
We stand by the family of the victim: Maharashtra CM | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 4:36 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said whoever is guilty in the BMW hit-and-run case will not be spared and strict action will be taken against them, amid criticism that the key accused is the son of his party leader.

The CM said there was no question of supporting anyone and no one would be spared.

Whoever is guilty will not be spared; strict action will be taken against them," Shinde told reporters here.

We stand by the family of the victim. We will provide legal and financial assistance to aggrieved family," he said.

A BMW car driven by key accused Mihir Shah allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler in the Worli area of south-central Mumbai on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding pillion, while her husband Pradeep survived with injuries.

Mihir's father Rajesh Shah is a Shiv Sena politician from adjoining Palghar district. The party on Wednesday sacked Rajesh Shah as its deputy leader.

Topics :MaharashtraMumbai policeInterview with Chief MinisterShiv Sena

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

