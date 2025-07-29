Eminent economist Meghnad Desai dies at 85 in London, PM condoles death

Desai's fellow Peer in the House of Lords, Rami Ranger, described him as a "pillar of the community who worked tirelessly and made significant contributions to many worthy causes, including the Gandhi Memorial Statue at Parliament, which I collaborated on with him". "He will be greatly missed. We pray for a place in heaven for the departed soul and his family's strength to cope with this loss," said Lord Ranger.

Meghnad Desai authored several books, not only on economics but on a wide range of other topics. His most recent publication, released in 2022, was titled The Poverty of Political Economy: How Economics Abandoned the Poor.

Desai, who was born in Vadodara in 1940, completed his PhD in economics from the University of Pennsylvania in 1963. In 1991, he was appointed to the House of Lords as a Peer for the Labour Party. The Indian government recognised his contributions by awarding him the Pravasi Bharatiya Puraskar in January 2004, followed by a Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honours, in 2008.Desai moved to London in 1965 and began teaching at the prestigious London School of Economics. Over time, he rose to become a full professor and was later honoured as professor emeritus.