Eminent economist Meghnad Desai dies at 85 in London, PM condoles death

Meghnad Desai moved to London in 1965 and began teaching at the London School of Economics

Meghnad Desai, chairman, Academy of Economics
Economist Meghnad Desai authored several books, not only on Economics but also on a wide range of other topic. | File Photo
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 11:38 PM IST
Renowned economist Lord Meghnad Desai, known as much for his sharp mind as for his distinctive Afro-style shock of hair that sat atop it, passed away at the age of 85 on Tuesday. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hails from the same state as Desai - Gujarat - condoled his passing on social media.  In his post, PM Modi wrote, "Anguished by the passing away of Shri Meghnad Desai Ji, a distinguished thinker, writer and economist. He always remained connected to India and Indian culture. He also played a role in deepening India-UK ties. Will fondly recall our discussions, where he shared his valuable insights. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti." 
 
Desai's fellow Peer in the House of Lords, Rami Ranger, described him as a "pillar of the community who worked tirelessly and made significant contributions to many worthy causes, including the Gandhi Memorial Statue at Parliament, which I collaborated on with him".  "He will be greatly missed. We pray for a place in heaven for the departed soul and his family's strength to cope with this loss," said Lord Ranger.

Lord Meghnad Desai: Academic and political journey

  Desai, who was born in Vadodara in 1940, completed his PhD in economics from the University of Pennsylvania in 1963. In 1991, he was appointed to the House of Lords as a Peer for the Labour Party. The Indian government recognised his contributions by awarding him the Pravasi Bharatiya Puraskar in January 2004, followed by a Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honours, in 2008.  Desai moved to London in 1965 and began teaching at the prestigious London School of Economics. Over time, he rose to become a full professor and was later honoured as professor emeritus. 
Meghnad Desai authored several books, not only on economics but on a wide range of other topics. His most recent publication, released in 2022, was titled The Poverty of Political Economy: How Economics Abandoned the Poor.
 
In 2004, he also wrote a biography of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, called Nehru's Hero: Dilip Kumar in the Life of India. He also wrote, until recently, a weekly column for The Indian Express newspaper tilted 'Out of My Mind'. 
 

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

