Delhi-NCR braces for more rain today; alert issued in parts of Rajasthan

Delhi-NCR may experience more rainfall today, a day after heavy showers brought normal life to a standstill in the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall for July 30, with a partly cloudy sky and chances of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. The maximum temperature is expected to stay between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

Traffic hit, airlines issue advisories

On Tuesday, sudden and intense rain led to severe waterlogging and traffic congestion across the city, particularly in low-lying areas. Several key areas such as ITO, Lodhi Estate, Dhaula Kuan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Pragati Maidan reported water accumulation, leading to traffic disruption during peak hours. Waterlogging was also observed in Panchkuian Road, Moti Bagh, Mukherjee Nagar, and Pul Prahladpur.

ALSO READ: Heavy rain leaves Delhi roads waterlogged; airlines issue advisory Due to the adverse weather, the Indira Gandhi International Airport and airlines such as IndiGo and Air India issued advisories warning passengers of potential delays. Delhi's air quality remains satisfactory Despite the discomfort caused by heat and humidity, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category. As per Central Pollution Control Board data, the AQI was recorded at 61 at 9 am on July 30, compared to a 24-hour average of 72 on July 29. ALSO READ: Delhi declares war on air pollution with full-year ban on firecrackers As per CPCB guidelines, AQI levels from 0–50 are considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.