Home / India News / Delhi-NCR braces for more rain today; alert issued in parts of Rajasthan

The IMD has forecast more showers for Delhi-NCR after heavy rains hits traffic and causes waterlogging; Rajasthan's Baran, Kota, and other districts are on alert with warnings of very heavy rainfall

Delhi Rains, Rain
Despite the discomfort caused by heat and humidity, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 10:34 AM IST
Delhi-NCR may experience more rainfall today, a day after heavy showers brought normal life to a standstill in the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall for July 30, with a partly cloudy sky and chances of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. The maximum temperature is expected to stay between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover around 26 degrees Celsius.
 

Traffic hit, airlines issue advisories

 
On Tuesday, sudden and intense rain led to severe waterlogging and traffic congestion across the city, particularly in low-lying areas. Several key areas such as ITO, Lodhi Estate, Dhaula Kuan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Pragati Maidan reported water accumulation, leading to traffic disruption during peak hours. Waterlogging was also observed in Panchkuian Road, Moti Bagh, Mukherjee Nagar, and Pul Prahladpur.
 
Due to the adverse weather, the Indira Gandhi International Airport and airlines such as IndiGo and Air India issued advisories warning passengers of potential delays. 
 

Delhi's air quality remains satisfactory

 
Despite the discomfort caused by heat and humidity, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category. As per Central Pollution Control Board data, the AQI was recorded at 61 at 9 am on July 30, compared to a 24-hour average of 72 on July 29.
 
As per CPCB guidelines, AQI levels from 0–50 are considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’. 
 

Rain alerts for several states

 
The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Rajasthan on July 30. Districts like Baran, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, Kota, and Pratapgarh are most at risk. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh are under orange alert.
 
The IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue across parts of northwest, east, and northeast India over the next few days. However, starting August 1, rainfall activity is expected to decline over central India and the southern peninsula for a period of five to six days.

Topics :Delhi weatherheavy rainsIMD weather forecastweather warningBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

