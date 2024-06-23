Home / India News / Gujarat CM launches anti-polio campaign to vaccinate 837,200 children

Gujarat CM launches anti-polio campaign to vaccinate 837,200 children

The initiative was launched to mark National Immunisation Day as part of the Children Polio Eradication Campaign 20-24

Bhupendra Patel,Bhupendra,Gujarat CM
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 2:48 PM IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday launched a state-wide anti-polio campaign, which aims to vaccinate 83.72 lakh children below the age of five, an official said.

The initiative was launched to mark National Immunisation Day as part of the Children Polio Eradication Campaign 20-24, a CMO release said.

"The state health department aims to vaccinate over 83.72 lakh children in the 0-5 age group.

To achieve this, 1,33,956 health workers will administer drops at 33,489 polio booths across the state. From June 24 to 25, health workers will conduct door-to-door visits to administer polio drops to children," it said.

Patel launched the campaign at the community centre in Mantri Niwas Complex in Gandhinagar by administering polio drops to a few children in the presence of Mayor Miraben Patel and Principal Secretary (Health) Dhananjay Dwivedi.

First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

