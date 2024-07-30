Gujarat Govt to hold life skills-based child fairs in over 30,000 schools

On Monday, the Gujarat government said it would organise child and life skills-based fairs in over 30,000 schools in the state for classes 1 to 8. An official of the Education Department stated that “The Education Department is committed to organising child fairs in over 30,000 schools for grades 1 to 8. These fairs are instrumental in cultivating latent talents in children and fostering their creative abilities". Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He added that the activities are held in government primary schools, municipal primary education committee-run schools, city primary education committee-run schools, ashram schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV), and model schools.

Gujarat Govt on life skills-based child fairs in over 30K schools: Insights

As per the government, “For the organisation of these fairs, GCERT provides grants ranging from Rs 800 to Rs 2000 per school based on the number of students,” the officials said.

He stated that students participate in storytelling, beadwork, drama based on children's stories, clay modelling, colouring, handicrafts, paper crafts, and different life skills development activities and games. The official added, "These activities aim to discover and nurture the talents and strengths inherent in each student."

Gujarat Govt on life skills-based Child Fairs in over 30K Schools: Overview

The official stated that “Gujarat Council of Educational Research and Training (GCERT) has been annually organising child fairs for students in grades 1 to 5 and life skills-based fairs for students in grades 6 to 8. This year, a child fair was held for students in grades 1 to 5 on July 27th".

He expressed that since 2001, schools have hosted these fairs to introduce students to different exercises and give enjoyable, activity-based learning opportunities.