Gunshots fired in Kathua during search for terrorists, night cordon laid

Security forces have intensified their search for the three, bolstered by aerial surveillance and sniffer dogs

Jammu and Kashmir protest
Six people were detained after receiving fresh reports of suspected movement involving three individuals. | Image: X
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 11:52 PM IST
A police team came under fire from terrorists in a combing operation in Kathua district Monday night, sources said.
The operation was underway in the Panjtirthi area of the Ramkote belt. 
In the wake of the violent encounter, a night cordon has been laid to ensure that the three terrorists trapped in the forest do not escape, sources said. 
Earlier in the day, Deputy Inspector General Shiv Kumar Sharma said the operation will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised, as he urged the people living near the border to report any suspicious activities. 
"The operation is ongoing, and as long as there is even one terrorist left, the Jammu and Kashmir Police will persevere in its mission. Our force is dedicated to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety of Jammu and Kashmir," Sharma told reporters in Reasi. 
Security forces have intensified their search for the three, bolstered by aerial surveillance and sniffer dogs. 

Six people were detained after receiving fresh reports of suspected movement involving three individuals believed to be terrorists who had escaped after an encounter in Kathua, officials said. 
In a confrontation with the terrorists last Thursday, two terrorists and four policemen were killed, while three others, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured. 
First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

