Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim out on parole again, 13th release since 2020

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief, has been granted a 21-day furlough, marking his 13th temporary release from Rohtak's Sunaria jail today.

Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of raping two of his disciples and is currently serving a 20-year jail term in connection with the case. The case dates back to 2017

According to a PTI report, following his release from jail, he went to his Dera headquarters in Haryana's Sirsa and is expected to stay there during his furlough period. Ahead of Dera's foundation day, Ram Rahim Singh was seen with his supporters, who congratulated him. It was founded on April 29, 1948, by Baba Shah Mastana.

The current furlough is his second this year, after he was granted a 30-day parole in January, ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, which were scheduled for February 5.

In October 2024, Singh was granted a 20-day parole. This also coincided with the Haryana Assembly elections, slated for October 5. It is worth noting that some of Singh's previous paroles were in line with the elections in Punjab, Haryana, and other neighbouring states.

In August 2024, Singh was allowed another 21-day furlough. In February 2022, he was given three weeks' furlough, the decision of which came along the lines of the Punjab Assembly elections.

Out of these 13 paroles, Singh's furloughs at least 10 times were around election periods, thereby sparking debates.

Singh has a large number of followers in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and other states.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has objected to Singh's release, and earlier this year, in February, it filed a petition in the Supreme Court. The top court, however, refused to hear a plea in connection with his temporary release.

In May 2024, Singh was acquitted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, along with four others, in a 2002 case relating to the murder of a sect's ex-manager, Ranjit Singh. The court cited "tainted and sketchy" investigations in the matter.