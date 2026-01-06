Commuters should try avoiding Gurugram's Hero Honda Chowk: Here's why

Several vehicles were damaged late Monday night near Gurugram’s Hero Honda Chowk after stones suddenly began falling from the underpass.

Videos widely circulated on social media show both small and large stones falling on vehicles passing through the underpass, damaging cars, and breaking windshields. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police closed the underpass

Several commuters and office-goers took to Reddit to complain about long delays. One user wrote, “It took more than an hour to reach Hero Honda Chowk from Kadipur Chowk. Nearly a 2 km-long jam. It seems the police have closed the underpass, and all traffic is being routed through traffic lights at Hero Honda Chowk.” According to media reports, police closed the underpass early Tuesday morning following the incident. This led to a massive traffic jam stretching several kilometres from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Road, with congestion spilling to nearby sectors.

Another commuter said, “This is so frustrating. It took me one hour to reach the office because of this.” According to a report by Jagran, heavy vehicles and buses heading towards Sector-37 Industrial Area are stuck in traffic. A large number of motorists remain stranded, while traffic police have been deployed to manage the situation and are allowing vehicles to move slowly. NHAI is inspecting the site A team from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is inspecting the underpass, the report said. An investigation is underway to determine how and why the stones fell. Police were alerted through the control room and reached the spot during the night. Traffic was temporarily stopped and later restored after the stones stopped falling.