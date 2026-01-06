Punjab police, BSF recover 20 kg heroin, arrest 4 in cross-border bust

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Range, carried out a major crackdown on trans-border drug smuggling in Punjab on Tuesday, leading to the recovery of 19.980 kg of heroin and the arrest of four accused, including the key operative managing the supply chain.

According to preliminary investigations, Punjab Police revealed that the arrested accused were connected to Pakistan-based handlers and coordinated the delivery and distribution of drug consignments across multiple districts in the state.

An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway to trace supply routes, identify additional handlers, and neutralise the entire network.

In another incident, Punjab Police earlier busted an organised crime gang, arrested nine accused involved in murder, extortion and target killings and recovered several weapons, said Director General of Punjab Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on January 1. According to the preliminary investigation, the accused was a part of a well-organised criminal network and was actively planning a serious offence. In a post on X, the DGP wrote, "In a major breakthrough, Patiala Police busts an organised crime gang and arrests 9 accused involved in murder, extortion and target killings. Recovery: 9 pistols (.32 bore) and 1 PX5 pistol (.30 bore).