36-hour power outage in Gurugram hits 10,000 families after grid fire

A fire at a power grid substation in Gurugram triggered a 36-hour blackout, affecting at least 10,000 families across 22 housing societies along the Dwarka Expressway. The blaze erupted at 8:40 am on Sunday, disrupting electricity supply in sectors 99, 102, 103, 107, 108, and 109. Officials anticipated that power would be restored by early Tuesday morning, while an investigation committee was set up to determine the cause of the fire.

Diesel generators: A costly, polluting alternative

With no electricity, residents had to rely on diesel generator sets, which they say are both expensive and harmful to the environment. "The prolonged use of diesel generators is financially draining and contributes significantly to pollution," said Brigadier Anil Hooda (Retd.), a resident of Sobha City in Sector 108, as quoted by The Hindustan Times.

Many residents expressed frustration over frequent power cuts in the newer sectors.

The fire severely damaged the 220kV substation in Sector 107, destroying a set of 220/33kV transmission lines and the entire control panel. Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPN) estimated losses from the incident at ₹10-11 crore.

A high-level committee, led by a senior engineer, will investigate the cause of the fire. The inquiry will determine whether an operational failure, a sudden power surge, or faulty equipment was responsible for the extensive damage, an HVPN official, as quoted by the news report. If necessary, damaged equipment may be tested to assess quality, and action will be taken against contractors if substandard materials are found.

While most upscale societies managed with backup power, affordable housing residents faced harsher conditions.

Also Read

Many families in these societies don’t have access to diesel generators, and by Sunday evening, even inverters had run out of charge, Manoj Kumar, Executive Engineer at Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN) said, as quoted by the report.

Authorities made partial alternate arrangements to supply power to the worst-affected areas.