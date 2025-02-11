Clear skies, cold morning and warmer afternoon expected in Delhi today

Delhi's weather continues giving surprises with sudden drops in temperatures in early mornings and at night, while afternoons remain warmer. However, the cold conditions are less likely to return as warmer weather has been forecast with maximum temperatures rising 2-3 degrees Celsius in the next few days.

Delhi weather forecast for today

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.76 degrees Celsius and 28.58 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity is 14 per cent and the wind speed is 14 kmph. The sky is expected to remain clear throughout.

IMD weather forecast

A cyclonic circulation over the northeast part of the country, especially Assam, may bring heavy rainfall to the region today. Rains are also expected on February 12 and February 13.