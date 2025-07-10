Gurugram offices ask staff to work from home as rain triggers traffic chaos

The District Disaster Management Authority of Gurugram issued an advisory on Thursday, asking all employees of corporate offices and private institutions in the district to work from home today. The advisory was issued in light of the heavy rainfall that Gurugram and parts of Delhi received on Wednesday evening, leading to inundated streets and traffic snarls across key areas.

In a post shared on X by news agency ANI, the advisory read, “In the last 12 hours (7 pm, 09.07.2025 to 7 am, 10.07.2025) 133 mm rainfall has been recorded in Gurugram city, including an ‘extremely intense spell’ of 103mm between 07.30 pm - 9.00 pm on 09.07.2025. The IMD, in its forecast, has issued an Orange Alert.”

It further added, “In view of the above situation, all Corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home on 10.7.2025 so that traffic congestion can be avoided.” ALSO READ: Rain batters Delhi, Gurugram on Wednesday; IMD warns of more pain today Gurugram and Delhi have been receiving incessant rainfall since last night, which brought the much-needed relief from the sweltering heat, but also pained commuters who were stranded amid traffic disruptions. In Gurugram, Vatika Chowk and MG Road were among the many areas that witnessed waterlogging issues. In Delhi, waterlogging was reported at Panchkuian Marg and Dhaula Kaun, among many other areas. Several vehicles were seen wading through the waterlogged roads.

Chaos in Gurugram Several users took to X and shared videos and images of several waterlogged areas in Gurugram and called out authorities for their lack of preparedness. A truck has been stuck in a ditch at Gurugram's Southern Peripheral Road since last night. The ditch was formed when a part of the road caved in while the truck was travelling on it, ANI reported. What did the IMD forecast before the rain hit? ALSO READ: IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi as heavy rain batters north India Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow alert’ for the national capital, predicting “light to moderate” rainfall throughout the day. The alert was later revised to ‘orange’ at around 3.45 pm for northwest and northeast Delhi. However, by evening, the alert was further revised to ‘red alert’ after parts of Delhi and Gurugram were battered by heavy rainfall.