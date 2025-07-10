Home / India News / Gurugram offices ask staff to work from home as rain triggers traffic chaos

Gurugram offices ask staff to work from home as rain triggers traffic chaos

The advisory was issued in light of the heavy rainfall that Gurugram and parts of Delhi received on Wednesday evening, leading to inundated streets and traffic snarls across key areas

Delhi Rains, Rain
Gurugram and Delhi have been receiving incessant rainfall since last night, which brought the much-needed relief from the sweltering heat, but also pained commuters who were stranded amid traffic disruptions | (Photo:PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The District Disaster Management Authority of Gurugram issued an advisory on Thursday, asking all employees of corporate offices and private institutions in the district to work from home today. The advisory was issued in light of the heavy rainfall that Gurugram and parts of Delhi received on Wednesday evening, leading to inundated streets and traffic snarls across key areas. 
In a post shared on X by news agency ANI, the advisory read, “In the last 12 hours (7 pm, 09.07.2025 to 7 am, 10.07.2025) 133 mm rainfall has been recorded in Gurugram city, including an ‘extremely intense spell’ of 103mm between 07.30 pm - 9.00 pm on 09.07.2025. The IMD, in its forecast, has issued an Orange Alert.” 
It further added,  “In view of the above situation, all Corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home on 10.7.2025 so that traffic congestion can be avoided.”
 
Gurugram and Delhi have been receiving incessant rainfall since last night, which brought the much-needed relief from the sweltering heat, but also pained commuters who were stranded amid traffic disruptions. 
 
In Gurugram, Vatika Chowk and MG Road were among the many areas that witnessed waterlogging issues. In Delhi, waterlogging was reported at Panchkuian Marg and Dhaula Kaun, among many other areas. Several vehicles were seen wading through the waterlogged roads.
 

Chaos in Gurugram 

Several users took to X and shared videos and images of several waterlogged areas in Gurugram and called out authorities for their lack of preparedness. A truck has been stuck in a ditch at Gurugram's Southern Peripheral Road since last night. The ditch was formed when a part of the road caved in while the truck was travelling on it, ANI reported.
 
 

What did the IMD forecast before the rain hit? 

Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow alert’ for the national capital, predicting “light to moderate” rainfall throughout the day. The alert was later revised to ‘orange’ at around 3.45 pm for northwest and northeast Delhi. However, by evening, the alert was further revised to ‘red alert’ after parts of Delhi and Gurugram were battered by heavy rainfall. 
 

Traffic snarls, waterlogging hit key areas 

Several major areas in Delhi and Gurugram reported waterlogging, leading to long traffic snarls during peak evening hours. Key affected locations included: 
Delhi: Nehru Place, Aurobindo Marg, Kailash Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Siri Fort Road, Chirag Delhi flyover, Outer Ring Road, GK Marg, Rail Bhawan, Akshardham, Ashram, ITO, Pul Prahladpur, MB Road, Old Rohtak Road, Shadipur, Madhuban Chowk 
Gurugram: MG Road, National Highway 8, and multiple arterial roads
 

IMD issues red alert for Thursday 

A red alert was issued by the IMD for today as well after the capital reeled under rainfall. IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall across the capital, warning of cloudy skies, gusty winds ranging from 30–40 kmph, and occasional lightning. It further predicted peaking of wind speeds at 50 kmph during heavier spells.  
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi

Ajmer's ₹243 cr Ramsetu bridge shut after rain damage, court orders probe

Badrinath National Highway blocked due to debris from hill near Nandprayag

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Jhajjar, Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Standing Committee on Home Affairs to meet today, discuss cybercrime

Topics :GurugramDelhi-NCRRainfallheavy rainsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story