Home / India News / Ajmer's ₹243 cr Ramsetu bridge shut after rain damage, court orders probe

Ajmer's ₹243 cr Ramsetu bridge shut after rain damage, court orders probe

Ajmer court orders immediate closure of newly built Ramsetu bridge after it developed cracks post first rainfall; asks Ajmer civic bodies to respond to safety concerns by July 11

Ramsetu bridge in Ajmer
The bridge is part of a ₹243 crore urban development project in Rajasthan. (Photo/X)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A court in Ajmer has ordered the immediate closure of the newly built Ramsetu bridge after it developed structural damage following the first rainfall since its inauguration, The Times of India reported. 
The bridge, part of a ₹243 crore urban development project in Rajasthan, is now under fire for alleged administrative negligence and poor construction practices. 
Judicial Magistrate Manmohan Chandel of Ajmer’s Court Number-2 passed the order on Wednesday while treating a joint civil suit by two local residents as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The petition was filed on July 5, following which the court issued notices to the Ajmer Municipal Corporation (AMC), Ajmer Smart City Ltd (ASCL), and the district collector. However, none of the parties appeared before the court on July 8, leading to a fresh hearing on July 9. The court has now asked AMC and ASCL to submit their responses by July 11, the news report said.
 

Partial closure not enough, says court

Even though the Ajmer Municipal Corporation had claimed it had closed one of the four lanes of the elevated bridge, the court ruled that the entire structure should be shut down for safety reasons. It said the same construction material had been used throughout the bridge, making it potentially dangerous. 
The bridge became operational just days before it began showing signs of serious damage after heavy rains hit Ajmer on July 3. Photos and videos on social media showed cracks and water seepage on the structure, sparking public concern. 
The court observed that the construction of the bridge was completed without the consultation of any technical experts. Instead, key decisions were reportedly taken from a local citizens’ forum — raising questions about accountability and oversight, The Times of India report mentioned.
 

Bridge collapse kills 13 in Gujarat

At least 13 people lost their lives after a section of the Gambhira Bridge collapsed over the Mahisagar River in Gujarat’s Vadodara district early Wednesday morning. The incident caused several vehicles to fall into the river. 
The collapse happened around 7.30 am along the Padra-Mujpur road, a crucial link between Central Gujarat and the Saurashtra region. Located about 25 kms from Vadodara city, the bridge serves as an important route for both heavy goods vehicles and daily commuters.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi

Badrinath National Highway blocked due to debris from hill near Nandprayag

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Jhajjar, Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Standing Committee on Home Affairs to meet today, discuss cybercrime

Rain batters Delhi, Gurugram on Wednesday; IMD warns of more pain today

Topics :BridgeBS Web ReportsGujaratrajasthan

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story