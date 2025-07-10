Ajmer's ₹243 cr Ramsetu bridge shut after rain damage, court orders probe

A court in Ajmer has ordered the immediate closure of the newly built Ramsetu bridge after it developed structural damage following the first rainfall since its inauguration, The Times of India reported.

The bridge, part of a ₹243 crore urban development project in Rajasthan, is now under fire for alleged administrative negligence and poor construction practices.

Judicial Magistrate Manmohan Chandel of Ajmer’s Court Number-2 passed the order on Wednesday while treating a joint civil suit by two local residents as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The petition was filed on July 5, following which the court issued notices to the Ajmer Municipal Corporation (AMC), Ajmer Smart City Ltd (ASCL), and the district collector. However, none of the parties appeared before the court on July 8, leading to a fresh hearing on July 9. The court has now asked AMC and ASCL to submit their responses by July 11, the news report said.

Partial closure not enough, says court Even though the Ajmer Municipal Corporation had claimed it had closed one of the four lanes of the elevated bridge, the court ruled that the entire structure should be shut down for safety reasons. It said the same construction material had been used throughout the bridge, making it potentially dangerous. The bridge became operational just days before it began showing signs of serious damage after heavy rains hit Ajmer on July 3. Photos and videos on social media showed cracks and water seepage on the structure, sparking public concern. The court observed that the construction of the bridge was completed without the consultation of any technical experts. Instead, key decisions were reportedly taken from a local citizens’ forum — raising questions about accountability and oversight, The Times of India report mentioned.