Home / India News / Gyanvapi mosque management moves Allahabad high court over ASI survey

Gyanvapi mosque management moves Allahabad high court over ASI survey

The mosque is located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple and Hindu litigants in the district court had sought the survey to determine whether a temple existed at the same spot earlier

Press Trust of India Lucknow
File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 3:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday began hearing a plea against a district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi was built upon a temple.

The plea is being heard in the court of Prakash Padia.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had halted the ASI survey till 5 pm Wednesday, allowing time for the mosque management to appeal against the lower court's order.

The mosque is located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple and Hindu litigants in the district court had sought the survey to determine whether a temple existed at the same spot earlier.

The Varanasi district court had ordered the ASI Friday to conduct a survey using technologies like ground penetrating radar and excavations, if necessary.

The apex court order to pause the survey came while the ASI team was inside the complex.

Also Read

Caveat petition filed in Allahabad HC over Gyanvapi ASI survey order

SC stays court order of Gyanvapi mosque ASI survey till Wednesday

Gyanvapi row: Allahabad court to hear petition filed by waqf board today

Varanasi court orders scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque: Govt counsel

SC asks Varanasi collector to hold meet to provide wazu' at Gyanvapi mosque

Chandrayaan-3: Isro successfully performs 5th orbit-raising manoeuvre

Lok Sabha passes bill on bio-diversity, proceedings adjourned till 5 PM

Ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas, here's a list of all gallantry award winners

IIT Madras research improves understanding of inter-organ communication

Kolkata police issues warning about WhatsApp hacking, says not to share OTP

Topics :Allahabad High CourtUttar PradeshVaranasi

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story