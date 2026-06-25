Haj Policy 2027 explained: What changed after India scrapped Haj subsidy

The Centre has unveiled Haj Policy 2027 with new technology, better services, stricter health screening and additional support for pilgrims, while continuing the reforms introduced in recent years.

Announced by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday, the policy builds on the Haj 2026 framework and focuses on improving comfort, safety and transparency for pilgrims. The government invited applications through the Haj Committee of India website and the Haj Suvidha mobile app.

Rijiju chaired a Haj review meeting on June 18, where officials reviewed Haj 2026 and finalised the roadmap for Haj 2027.

What are the biggest changes in Haj Policy 2027?

The government plans to introduce advanced artificial intelligence (AI) -driven systems for Haj 2027, including multilingual voice support, automated document verification and real-time grievance redressal, according to Rijiju.

The biggest changes in the new policy aim to improve on-ground support rather than reduce costs. The policy envisages increasing the ratio of State Haj Inspectors from one official for every 150 pilgrims to one for every 135 pilgrims, allowing more assistance during the journey. According to the policy document, preference will be given to applicants who remained on the final waiting list for Haj 2026, with the top 20 per cent being prioritised during the 2027 allocation process. The new policy retains the 20-day Short Haj Package introduced last year, while adding Kolkata as a new embarkation point following demand from eastern India.

Medical screening has also become stricter, requiring applicants to meet Saudi Arabia’s revised health guidelines. People suffering from specified serious illnesses, including major organ failure and certain infectious diseases, will not be cleared to travel. What was the Haj subsidy and how did it work? Haj subsidy was a fiscal aid offered to Haj pilgrims to make air travel more affordable. The Government of India subsidised the cost of air tickets for pilgrims travelling through the Haj Committee of India. The Haj subsidy did not cover the pilgrimage itself. It primarily subsidised airfares for pilgrims travelling through the Haj Committee of India.

The cost of accommodation, food, local transport in Saudi Arabia and other pilgrimage expenses was borne by the pilgrims themselves. The subsidy began in the 1950s after the government arranged sea travel for pilgrims. As air travel became compulsory, the financial assistance gradually shifted towards offsetting airfare. Over time, however, the amount spent on subsidising flights increased substantially because pilgrims were required to travel through designated airlines. In 2012, the Supreme Court directed the government to phase out the subsidy within 10 years, stating that public funds could instead be used for education and social welfare. The Centre scrapped the subsidy in 2018, four years ahead of the deadline.

Why was the Haj subsidy scrapped? Not everyone believed the subsidy benefited pilgrims. Several Muslim organisations argued that the subsidy benefited airlines more than pilgrims because airfares remained higher than prevailing market rates. The Muslim organisations, including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), welcomed the decision to end the subsidy, saying Muslims had been “cheated in the name of Haj subsidy” and that the money should instead be used for education and community welfare. Other religious scholars also argued that Haj should be performed using one’s own financial means, without dependence on government assistance. It was argued that the amount compensated by the government did not benefit pilgrims but instead largely supported Air India, which had a monopoly over Haj flights.

“The subsidy was not given to those going on Haj but it was for Air India that is running in losses. It was an eyewash,” AIMPLB General Secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani told PTI when the policy was abolished in 2018. “In normal days, tickets for Saudi Arabia come for Rs 32,000 but during Haj, Air India used to charge Rs 65,000 to Rs 1 lakh from those going for Haj. The fare will be less without subsidy,” he added. When the subsidy was proposed to be abolished by the Supreme Court in 2012, Muslim members of Parliament welcomed the decision.

“The Haj subsidy of Rs 600 crore is given to Air India and not pilgrims,” Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi was quoted by The Indian Express as saying. BJP leader Shahnawaz Husain also supported abolishing the Haj subsidy. Who pays for Haj after India ended the subsidy? Pilgrims now bear the entire cost of the pilgrimage. They pay for airfare, accommodation, food, transport within Saudi Arabia, visa-related charges, insurance and other service components included in the Haj package. The Haj Committee of India coordinates travel, accommodation and logistics but does not subsidise the pilgrimage. Airfares are charged on an actual-cost basis after airlines are selected through a government process. The final Haj package cost varies each year depending on airfare, exchange rates and charges fixed by the Saudi authorities.

Today, it costs around ₹4–5 lakh for an Indian pilgrim to perform Haj through the Haj Committee of India, while private tour packages usually start at about ₹6 lakh and can exceed ₹10 lakh, depending on the level of accommodation and services. The government’s role is now focused on facilitating the pilgrimage through digital services, logistics, medical support and administration rather than providing financial assistance. Which Haj 2026 rules continue under Haj Policy 2027? Several features introduced for Haj 2026 remain unchanged. According to the government statement, pilgrims will continue to receive hotel-style accommodation in Makkah, sofa-cum-beds in Mina and high-speed train travel between Makkah and Madinah under Haj Committee arrangements.