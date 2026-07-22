Delhi Metro closes 16 stations amid students' protest at Jantar Mantar
The DMRC said interchange facilities will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat despite the station closures.
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
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Student protests continue in Delhi
Protesters continued to gather at Jantar Mantar and other parts of central Delhi overnight, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the Neet-UG paper leak. Security was intensified across the national capital amid fears of further demonstrations. The government has ordered the deployment of 20 additional companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the national capital.
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Topics : Dharmendra Pradhan DMRC Delhi Metro
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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 12:49 PM IST