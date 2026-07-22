Wednesday, July 22, 2026 | 01:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi Metro closes 16 stations amid students' protest at Jantar Mantar

Delhi Metro closes 16 stations amid students' protest at Jantar Mantar

The DMRC said interchange facilities will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat despite the station closures.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters raise slogans, near Jantar Mantar ahead of a protest march, in New Delhi, early Monday, July 20, 2026 (PTI Photo)

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters raise slogans, near Jantar Mantar ahead of a protest march, in New Delhi, early Monday, July 20, 2026 (PTI Photo)

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday closed 16 stations "till further instructions" amid the continuing students' protest at Jantar Mantar led by the upstart Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).  In a post on X, the DRMC listed the closure of these stations:  1. Lok Kalyan Marg  2. Rajiv Chowk  3. Patel Chowk  4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg  5. Barakhambha Road  6. Supreme Court  7. Seva Teerth  8. Janpath  9. Mandi House  10. Central Secretariat  11. ITO  12. Delhi Gate  13. Indraprastha  14. Khan Market  15. Jor Bagh  16. Shivaji Stadium  The DMRC further said that interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.
 

Student protests continue in Delhi

Protesters continued to gather at Jantar Mantar and other parts of central Delhi overnight, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the Neet-UG paper leak.  Security was intensified across the national capital amid fears of further demonstrations. The government has ordered the deployment of 20 additional companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the national capital.
 

More From This Section

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters raise slogans as they gather ahead of a protest march, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, early Monday, July 20, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Right to protest in India: What the Constitution allows and restricts

SC, Supreme Court

'Don't waste our time': CJI junks plea against police action at CJP protest

CJP protest, Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police

Lutyens' Delhi under high alert ahead of CJP, Youth Congress protests

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi wakes up to rain, cloudy skies, IMD forecasts more showers today

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters raise slogans, near Jantar Mantar ahead of a protest march, in New Delhi, early Monday, July 20, 2026 (PTI Photo)

Centre deploys 20 additional CRPF companies in Delhi amid CJP protests

Topics : Dharmendra Pradhan DMRC Delhi Metro

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashCube Highways Trust InvIT IPO DetailsQ1 Results TodaySamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026Bandhan Bank Share CrashDelhi Metro UpdatesUpcoming Q1 ResultsSemicon India 1.0 vs 2.0