Hajj 2024: Step-by-step guide, rituals and significance of the pilgrimage

Hajj holds special significance that unites Muslims from diverse backgrounds, cultures and languages and reinforces the principles of equality, humility and devotion to God where through the Islamic pilgrimage, the pilgrims seek forgiveness, spiritual purification and deeper connection with their faith.

It is a lifetime experience with lasting impacts on the hearts and minds of those who undertake it and it is a transformative experience for Muslims.

Hajj is a bridge to spiritual enlightenment and a testament to human unity and equality as it is a journey of faith and the soul. It is an annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia and it is a test of patience and an opportunity for Muslims to purify themselves as a hadith Bukhari states as the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said, “Whoever performs Hajj and does not commit any obscenity or transgression will come back as free from sins as the day his mother bore him.”

Hajj 2024: Rituals

The Muslim world is all set to begin the Hajj from June 14 and here's all you need to know about the rules:

Ihram

Pilgrims enter a state of consecration which is known as irham. The dress for the occasion is white garments which signifies the renunciation of worldly possessions.

Tawaf

Pilgrims perform circumambulations around the Kaaba, the sacred black cube located in the centre of the Masjid al-Haram. This act signifies the Muslim's unity and their devotion to God.

Sa'i

Pilgrims walk between the hills of Safa and Marwa, following the path of Hajar (Hagar), the wife of Ibrahim, who searches for water for her son Ismail (Ismael). It symbolises perseverance and trust in Almighty's provisions.

Arafah

Pilgrims gather on the plain of Arafah, where they engage in prayer, supplication and contemplation which is considered the most crucial day of Hajj and it is known as the Day of Arafah.

Muzdalifah and Mina

Pilgrims spend the night in Muzdalifah where they collect pebbles for the next ritual. They then proceed to Mina, where they will perform the symbolic stoning of the devil by casting pebbles at three stone pillars.

Eid ul-Adha

The Hajj culmination is marked with the celebration of Eid ul-Adha, the festival of Sacrifice. Pilgrims sacrifice an animal, typically a sheep or a goat, symbolising Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son for the sake of Allah.

It is assumed that Eid ul-Adha falls a day after Hajj. However, this is not a norm that has been followed by people across the world. After the crescent moon for the month is sighted and the first day of Dhul Hijjah is established, then the tenth of the month is calculated, hence the date of Eid ul-Adha is different for different places.

Hajj takes place from the 8th to the 12th of Dhull Hijjah where on the 8th Dhul Hijjah (Yawm al-Tarwiyah), pilgrims begin their Hajj rituals; on the 9th Dhul Hijjah (Yawn Arafat), the most significant day of Hajj, pilgrims gather on the plain of Arafat to pray and seek forgiveness on the day of Eid ul Adha. Pilgrims also perform the rituals of animal sacrifice to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah. Hajj concludes on 12th Dhul Hijjah.