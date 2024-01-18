Home / India News / Hand over keys of basement in Gyanvapi complex to Varanasi DM: Court

Hand over keys of basement in Gyanvapi complex to Varanasi DM: Court

File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 1:00 PM IST
A district court has ordered that the keys of the basement located in the Gyanvapi complex here, known as "Vyas ji ka tehkhana", be handed over to the district magistrate.

District Judge AK Vishwesh said in his order on Wednesday that there is a need for taking proper care of the basement of Vyas ji located at the southern end of the complex, Hindu side's counsel Madan Mohan Yadav said.

"Therefore, district magistrate of Varanasi is appointed receiver of Vyas ji's basement," the court said.

Yadav had earlier said that authorities had barricaded and locked the basement in 1993. Prior to it, the basement was used for worship by Somnath Vyas, a priest, Yadav had claimed in his plea.

Topics :Varanasijudicial infrastructureIndian JudiciarycommunalisationCommunalism in India

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

