Home / India News / Supreme Court reserves order on environmental release of GM mustard

Supreme Court reserves order on environmental release of GM mustard

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on a pleas seeking moratorium on release of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) into the environment

Genetically modified food has been opposed by activists and politicians in India due to fears that it could compromise food safety and biodiversity | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 12:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on a pleas seeking moratorium on release of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) into the environment.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Sanjay Karol heard submissions from Attorney General R Venkataramani, Solicior General Tushar Mehta and advocates Prashant Bhushan and senior advocate Sanjay Parikh.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The top court directed the parties to file written submissions by January 22.

Observing that the issue of genetically modified crops is very technical and scientific, the top court on Wednesday had said it will decide a plea on environmental release of GM mustard on the basis of what is good for the country,.

The apex court had earlier questioned the Centre about why reports of the court-appointed Technical Experts Committee (TEC) on biosafety of genetically modified (GM) crops were not looked into by the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC).

It asked Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, whether the GEAC or a sub-committee of experts ever considered the reports filed by TEC before the October 25, 2022 decision to approve the environmental release of transgenic mustard hybrid DMH-11.

The attorney general had said being a statutory body, the GEAC is not supposed to go into these reports but has considered every relevant scientific finding before giving the go-ahead for the environmental release.

The top court is hearing separate pleas by activist Aruna Rodrigues and NGO 'Gene Campaign' seeking a moratorium on the release of any genetically modified organisms (GMOs) into the environment pending a comprehensive, transparent and rigorous biosafety protocol in public domain conducted by independent expert bodies.

Also Read

Hawaii wildfire: 36 dead, people jumping into ocean to save their life

Students clearing 10+2 without biology still eligible to appear for NEET

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

In trials, genetically modified mustard's yield against peers under scanner

Immigrant workers' lives, jobs, documents in limbo after Hawaii fire

India registers 305 new Covid-19 cases, active cases decline to 2,439

Ayodhya Ram mandir: Ram Lalla idol brought inside sanctum sanctorum

Republic Day Parade 2024: How to book tickets online, offline and much more

Study permits to Indians in Canada plummet 86% after Nijjar killing row

HC asks registry to inform Dhoni of defamation suit by ex-biz partners

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GM MustardGM Mustard cropSupreme CourtGM mustard seed releaseagriculture economyMinistry Of Agriculture

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story