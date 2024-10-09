Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Happy Durga Puja 2024: Best Wishes and Greetings to Share on Durga Puja

Happy Durga Puja 2024: Best Wishes and Greetings to Share on Durga Puja

One of the most esteemed Hindu festivals is Durga Puja, honouring Goddess Durga's triumph over the evil Mahishasura. Here are the best wishes for Navratri 2024 that you may give to your loved ones

Navratri
Navratri(Photo: Shutterstock)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 6:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
One of the most esteemed Hindu festivals is Durga Puja, which honours Goddess Durga's triumph over the evil Mahishasura. This grand five-day festival, also called Durgotsav, will start on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 and conclude on October 12, 2024. 
In addition to its profound religious significance, Durga Puja brings millions of followers together, particularly in India, creating a spiritual and cultural community that celebrates the victory of good over evil. So here are some wishes, and greetings to share with your loved ones on this wonderful day.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Happy Durga Puja 2024: Best Wishes and Greetings 

    • Wishing you a joyous and blessed Durga Puja!      
    • May the divine mother empower you with strength, wisdom, and happiness. Shubho Durga Puja!      
    • On this auspicious occasion, may your life be filled with love, joy, and success. Happy Durga Puja!      
    • May Goddess Durga remove all obstacles from your path and fill your life with prosperity and happiness. Shubho Durga Puja.     

More From This Section

RG Kar doctors' mass resignations 'symbolic', no impact on patient care yet

Delhi CM Atishi pushes for timely subsidy disbursement under solar policy

Odisha enhances gratuity limit for regular govt employees to Rs 20 lakh

World Bank ready to extend Rs 15k cr loan for Amaravati: Andhra CM Naidu

Loco pilots to hold protest on running allowances, duty hours on Oct 18

    • May Maa Durga bestow her choicest blessings upon you and your family. Wishing you a joyful celebration!      
    • May the festival bring peace, prosperity, and success into your life. Shubho Durga Puja!      
    • Sending you my warm wishes for Durga Puja. May you be blessed with happiness and success.    
    • Let’s seek the blessings of Maa Durga for a happy and successful year ahead. Happy Durga Puja!      
    • Happy Navratri. May Maa Durga remove all obstacles from your life and ensure your constant progress in your path to prosperity.      
    • Happy Navratri! May Maa Durga give you best health and immense wealth so that you stay happy forever.      
    • May the divine mother bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to your life. Happy Durga Puja!      
    • Wishing you a Durga Puja filled with happiness, good health, and success. Shubho Durga Puja.
    • Happy Navratri 2024! Devote yourself to Aadi Shakti to see how easily all the obstacles in your career, personal life, and spiritual growth fade away.      
    • The nine days of Navratri, dedicated to nine different forms of Goddess Durga, are the best opportunity for us to learn their significance and reflect their core values in our daily lives. Happy Navratri!      
    • Happy Shardiya Navratri! May Goddess Durga bring all the happiness of this world into your life and bring contentment.      
    • Happy Navratri! May Goddess Durga bless you with good health, wealth, mind and positivity.      
    • The nine-day festival is about worshipping Goddess Durga and imbibing her character and teachings into our lives. Happy Navratri, my friend!      
    • May Goddess Durga bless you with energy and courage to overcome any difficult situation. Happy Navratri!
    • Wishing you nine nights filled with devotion, spiritual awakening, and divine blessings. Happy Navratri!
    • May Maa Durga shower her love and blessings on you this Navratri. Have a beautiful and blessed festival!


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RG Kar case: Junior doctors to distribute leaflets at Kolkata puja pandals

Kolkata slowly gets into Durga Puja spirit as retail, sponsors bounce back

RG Kar case overshadows Durga Puja festival in WB, celebrations unlikely

RG Kar case: Junior doctors begin fast unto death ahead of Durga Puja

Guwahati idol-makers anxiously await end of rains to complete Durga idols

Topics :Durga Pujadurga puja in BengalDurga Puja holidaysnavratriHinduism

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 6:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story