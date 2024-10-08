Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Odisha enhances gratuity limit for regular govt employees to Rs 20 lakh

This raise applies to the Death-Cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG) and is effective retroactively from January 1, 2024, for all regular state government employees

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi
The decision follows requests from various service associations in the state for an increase in the DCRG ceiling. | File Photo: Facebook/ @mohancharanmajhibjp)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 10:42 PM IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday raised the gratuity limit for government employees from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

This raise applies to the Death-Cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG) and is effective retroactively from January 1, 2024, for all regular state government employees, according to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office.

The decision follows requests from various service associations in the state for an increase in the DCRG ceiling.

The move aligns with the central government's recent adjustment to the retirement and death gratuity under the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021, which also took effect from January 1, 2024.


First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 10:42 PM IST

