Delhi CM Atishi pushes for timely subsidy disbursement under solar policy

Chief Minister Atishi reviewed the progress of the Delhi Solar Policy, emphasised the importance of timely subsidy distribution, and directed officials to ensure that all consumers who install rooftop solar panels receive their subsidies within a month. Atishi convened a review meeting of the Delhi Solar Policy with senior officials from the power department and Delhi's three electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs) to assess the implementation of the ambitious policy, an official statement said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Delhi government, led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has introduced India's most progressive solar energy initiative, offering consumers generation-based incentives (GBI) for each unit of solar energy produced, it added.

"Official guidelines for subsidy distribution should be released within a week," said Atishi, adding that the excess electricity generated by consumers would lead to a direct transfer of subsidies to their bank accounts within seven days.

According to the statement, the Delhi government aims to ensure that 20 per cent of the city's electricity needs are met through solar power by 2027.

The solar policy also aims to reduce residential electricity bills to zero and slash commercial and industrial electricity bills by 50 per cent, it said.

"Our target is not just to reduce pollution and improve air quality, but also to establish Delhi as a national leader in solar energy adoption," Atishi said during the meeting.

The policy includes capital subsidies, generation-based incentives, and a unique financial model to make solar energy accessible for all sectors of society, she added.

Under the Delhi Solar Policy, the government will offer Rs 3 per unit of electricity generated for residential systems up to 3 kW and Rs 2 per unit for systems up to 10 kW.

Commercial and industrial consumers, too, will benefit, with a GBI of Rs 1 per unit for the first five years after installation.

Capital subsidies of up to Rs 10,000 are being offered to incentivise solar adoption, higher than subsidies provided by the central government, the statement said.

With the Delhi government set to triple the city's total solar capacity from 1,500 MW to 4,500 MW by 2027, the chief minister's administration is looking to position the capital as a front-runner in the national renewable energy race, it added.