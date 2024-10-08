Loco pilots to hold protest on running allowances, duty hours on Oct 18

The loco pilots unions have urged its members to hold a protest before the office of General Managers of 17 railway zones on October 18 in support of their demands including an increase in running allowance, reduction in vacant posts and regularization of duty hours. The office bearers of these unions said that after their continuous agitation, the Railway Ministry had constituted two high-level committees a few months ago to look into their demands, particularly regarding the fixing of duty hours and periodical rests. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "While constituting these two committees, the Railway Ministry had directed that their reports would be submitted within one month. But even after three months, there is no update on the decisions of the committees," L. Mony, President, of All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA), said.

Mony added, "Besides duty hours and periodical rest, our other demand was a 25 per cent increase in the running allowance from January 1, 2024. Every loco pilot is losing between Rs 6,500 to Rs 13,000 every month because of this. Our dearness allowances were revised by 5 per cent on January 1 and all other allowances were also enhanced by 25 per cent except running allowance."



The office bearers of AILRSA and Indian Railway Loco Runningmen's Organisation (IRLRO) along with other groups have been holding phase-wise agitation for the past month. In the first two phases, it held demonstrations before lobbies and DRMs' offices. In the next phase, they have decided to hold protests before the GMs' offices.

R Kumarsean, who heads the South Zone of the AILRSA, said that the Railway Recruitment Board issued a notification to recruit 18,000 assistant loco pilots (ALPs) to bring down the vacant posts however the process is moving at a snail's pace.

"The filling up of vacancies of ALP is crucial to resolve our demand regarding fixing duty hours, periodic rests, outstation duty as well as night duty," Kumaresan said.

More From This Section

The unions' office-bearers said that they would give necessary information or notice to the respective GMs regarding the demonstration at least one week before along with a memorandum of the demands.

"Loco pilots are facing unhealthy and inhumane working conditions. The running staff are being forced to do unlimited duty hours and night duties. They are also denied minimum periodic rests, leaves and sick leaves for which they are legally entitled," Kumaresan said.

He added, "Therefore, we have requested all our members to make an effort to make the demonstration before the GM office a massive showdown in order to express our anguish and resentment against the management to force the Railway Ministry to concede to our just demands.

The Railway Administration earlier dismissed the allegations of the unions saying that their duty hours and rests are very well-regulated and loco pilots are getting adequate rest hours.