Happy Janmashtami 2025: Best Wishes, Greetings, Quotes on Krishna Birthday

Happy Janmashtami Wishes and Message: Janmashtami, one of the most revered Hindu festivals, celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna — the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. According to Hindu mythology, Krishna was born during the Dvapara Yuga, the third age, in order to overthrow the despotic ruler Kansa and establish dharma, or righteousness.

The date of this year's Janmashtami celebration is causing confusion among many people. But according to the Hindu calendar, on August 15, at 11:49 p.m., the Krishna Paksha Ashtami Tithi of the month of Bhadrapad will begin. It will run till August 16 at 9:24 p.m. Additionally, on August 17, at 4:38 a.m., the Rohini Nakshatra will start.

On this joyous occasion, devotees decorate temples and homes, enact episodes from Krishna’s life through ‘Rasa Lila’, sing devotional bhajans, and observe fasting before breaking it at midnight, the believed time of Krishna’s birth.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Best Wishes and greetings

• May Lord Krishna steal all your worries and give you peace, happiness, and prosperity on this Janmashtami. Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2025!

• May the teachings of Lord Krishna guide you towards a life of righteousness and happiness. Wishing you a joyful Janmashtami!

• On this divine occasion of Janmashtami, may the blessings of Lord Krishna bring you good fortune and a prosperous future. Happy Janmashtami!

• On this holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna bless you with wisdom, love, and peace. Have a blessed day!

• May the divine grace of Lord Krishna always be with you. Wishing you a very happy Janmashtami!

• May the melodious flute of Lord Krishna guide you towards eternal happiness and prosperity. Happy Janmashtami 2025!

• Let us celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with joy and devotion. May His blessings be with you always. Happy Janmashtami 2025!

• Wishing you and your family a blessed Janmashtami filled with love, peace, and harmony. Jai Shri Krishna!

• May this Janmashtami bring happiness and love to your life. May Krishna's blessings always be with you. Happy Janmashtami!

• Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with love and devotion in your heart. May this festival bring endless happiness and joy. Happy Janmashtami!

• May the sweet flute melodies of Lord Krishna fill your heart with boundless joy and serenity. On this auspicious Janmashtami, may your life be graced with love, happiness, and inner peace.

• May the divine love of Lord Krishna bring you peace, prosperity, and happiness. Wishing you a blessed Janmashtami!

• Let the birth of Lord Krishna remind us of the eternal values of love, compassion, and wisdom. May his blessings be with you always. Happy Janmashtami!

• May the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami bring new hope, happiness, and peace into your life. May you be blessed with success and prosperity. Happy Janmashtami!

• This Shri Krishna Janmashtami, eliminate the Kansa within you, to restore Dharma. May only goodness prevail. Happy Krishna Janmashtami to you and your family.

The teachings of Krishna continue to be a source of timeless wisdom and enlightenment. May you find enduring inspiration and guidance in his divine words. May his wisdom shape your choices. Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Best Message May Lord Krishna shower his blessings on you and your family with love, peace, and prosperity. Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2025!