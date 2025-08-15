Home / India News / Govt to set up task force for next-generation reforms, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi announces a task force to revamp economic laws, cut compliance costs, and boost India's competitiveness as part of the 2047 developed nation vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers India's 79th Independence Day speech at the Red Fort on (Photo: PIB)
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 4:53 PM IST
The government will set up a task force for the next-generation reforms aimed at overhauling laws, rules, and procedures governing economic activity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day address on Friday.
 
The Prime Minister said the task force would complete its work within a set time frame. “Current rules, laws, policies, and procedures must be re-drafted to suit the 21st century, fit the global environment, and align with the vision of making Bharat a developed nation by 2047,” Modi said.
 
As a result of these reforms, the Prime Minister said, start-ups, small and cottage industries, and entrepreneurs would see a significant reduction in compliance costs. Changes in logistics and systems would also give a major advantage in the field of exports. “These reforms will give courage to all those who wish to shape their future,” he added.
 
He noted that the government had already abolished more than 40,000 unnecessary compliances and 1,500 outdated laws, and, in the latest parliamentary session, over 280 provisions were removed.
 
“There are laws in our country, astonishing as it may sound, that provide for imprisonment over trivial matters, and no one ever paid attention to them,” Modi said. 
 
During his address, the Prime Minister said that global rating agencies constantly praised India, expressing growing confidence in the Indian economy. “Today the entire world is confident about India’s economy and economic condition. Amid so much instability, India’s financial discipline, the energy of India’s finance, remains a ray of hope,” he said.
 
On Thursday, S&P Global Ratings raised India’s long-term sovereign credit rating by a notch to ‘BBB’ from the lowest investment grade of ‘BBB-’ with a stable outlook. The upgrade came after a gap of 18 years, citing the country’s economic resilience, sustained fiscal consolidation, and improved quality of public spending.
 
Modi also stressed that India’s inflation was under control, foreign exchange reserves were healthy, and macroeconomic indicators remained strong.
 
“We are making new efforts in this direction so that the benefits of this growing economy reach the poor of my country, the farmers of my country, the women power of my country, the middle class of my country, and it becomes a source of strength for the development of my country,” he said in his Independence Day speech.

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

