Govt to set up task force for next-generation reforms, says PM Modi

The government will set up a task force for the next-generation reforms aimed at overhauling laws, rules, and procedures governing economic activity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day address on Friday.

The Prime Minister said the task force would complete its work within a set time frame. “Current rules, laws, policies, and procedures must be re-drafted to suit the 21st century, fit the global environment, and align with the vision of making Bharat a developed nation by 2047,” Modi said.

As a result of these reforms, the Prime Minister said, start-ups, small and cottage industries, and entrepreneurs would see a significant reduction in compliance costs. Changes in logistics and systems would also give a major advantage in the field of exports. “These reforms will give courage to all those who wish to shape their future,” he added.

He noted that the government had already abolished more than 40,000 unnecessary compliances and 1,500 outdated laws, and, in the latest parliamentary session, over 280 provisions were removed. ALSO READ: PM Modi urges scientists to focus on R&D, secure patents for new drugs “There are laws in our country, astonishing as it may sound, that provide for imprisonment over trivial matters, and no one ever paid attention to them,” Modi said. During his address, the Prime Minister said that global rating agencies constantly praised India, expressing growing confidence in the Indian economy. “Today the entire world is confident about India’s economy and economic condition. Amid so much instability, India’s financial discipline, the energy of India’s finance, remains a ray of hope,” he said.