Independence Day LIVE: PM Modi announces next-gen GST reforms as Diwali gift, lower taxes for MSMEs

Catch all the new developments here as India celebrates its 79th Independence Day

BS Web Team New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the national celebrations from the Red Fort in Delhi | Image: Screen Grab

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 8:59 AM IST
8:54 AM

LIVE: PM Modi hails Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s space feats, Gaganyaan mission, and youth innovation

8:43 AM

Independence Day LIVE: PM Modi says next-gen GST reforms coming by Diwali, to cut taxes on common services

8:38 AM

I-Day LIVE: First batch of women cadets graduates from NDA, a proud moment for nation, says PM Modi

In his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the achievements of Indian women, calling them a symbol of the country’s strength and progress. Highlighting a historic milestone, he noted that the first batch of women cadets has passed out from the National Defence Academy (NDA), marking a proud moment for the nation.
 
The prime minister also pointed to the rising number of “Lakhpati Didis”- the women earning over ₹1 lakh annually through self-help groups, which has now crossed 20 million. He said these achievements reflect the government’s continued commitment to women’s empowerment across sectors.

8:36 AM

LIVE: PM Modi mentions PMVBRY in I-Day speech, promises ₹15,000 support for first-time employees

In his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY), which came into effect on Friday, August 15, 2025. The scheme provides incentives for first-time private sector employees, offering eligible beneficiaries up to ₹15,000 in two instalments over 12 months. Modi said the initiative will encourage workforce formalisation and open new opportunities for India’s youth.

8:32 AM

Independence Day LIVE: PM Modi urges ‘daam kam, dum zyada’ mantra to build a Samriddh Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the nation to focus on producing high-quality, globally competitive products under the mantra “daam kam, dum zyada” (lower cost, higher value). Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, he said India’s freedom was won through immense sacrifice, and it is now the responsibility of the present generation to build a “Samriddh Bharat” (prosperous India). PM Modi emphasised that by being vocal for local, the country can achieve lasting prosperity.

8:24 AM

From Swatantra to Samriddh: PM Modi urges new generation to drive India’s prosperity on Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the generation that won India’s independence sacrificed everything for a free nation, and today’s generation must work with the same resolve to build a prosperous India. In his Independence Day address, he urged influencers and political leaders across parties to champion the ‘Vocal for Local’ movement, stressing that India belongs to everyone and its growth is a shared responsibility.

8:18 AM

I-Day LIVE: PM Modi calls Indus Water Treaty unjust, says ‘blood and water cannot flow together’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called the Indus Water Treaty “unjust and one-sided”, saying it has caused great harm to Indian agriculture. In his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, he said India and its farmers have the sole right over the country’s share of Indus waters. Citing the Pahalgam terror attack, Modi said it was futile to continue the agreement and declared, “Blood and water cannot flow together,” accusing the treaty of letting rivers from India irrigate “enemy fields” while Indian soil remains parched.

8:15 AM

I-Day LIVE: India lost 60 years in semiconductor push, Made-in-India chips due this year, says PM Modi

8:11 AM

I-Day LIVE: PM Modi outlines tech, semiconductor and clean energy push in Independence Day address

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the 21st century is technology-driven, and nations excelling in tech have achieved rapid success. He announced that India is working in mission mode in the semiconductor sector, with made-in-India chips expected in markets by year-end. Modi also said the government is committed to making India self-reliant in energy, with major initiatives in solar, hydrogen, and nuclear power.

8:07 AM

PM Modi honours Constitution framers, hails women leaders’ role in shaping nation’s charter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, paid tribute to the visionaries who drafted India’s Constitution, including Dr Rajendra Prasad, B.R. Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He also lauded the contribution of women leaders such as Hansa Mehta and Dakshayani Velayudhan in strengthening the nation’s founding document.

7:56 AM

I-Day speech LIVE: PM Modi stresses ‘aatmanirbharta’, cites Op Sindoor as proof of ‘Made in India’ strength

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, urged the nation to embrace aatmanirbharta (self-sufficiency), calling it the need of the hour. He cited Operation Sindoor as proof of the strength of ‘Made in India’ capabilities.

7:52 AM

PM Modi pays tribute to Constitution makers, recalls Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee on 125th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, paid homage to the makers of the Constitution and marked the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, calling him the first to sacrifice for the Constitution. He said the abrogation of Article 370 was a true tribute to Mookerjee. Modi noted the presence of panchayat members, ‘Drone Didi’ and ‘Lakhpati Didi’ representatives, sportspersons, and achievers from across the nation, describing the gathering as a “miniature India” connected through technology.

7:50 AM

I-Day PM Modi speech: 'Our forces achieved what was not achieved in years'

7:43 AM

Pahalgam terror attack spurred Op Sindoor, says PM Modi in Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address, referred to the recent Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, saying the assailants killed people after asking their religion. He said the incident deeply agitated the nation, leading to the launch of Operation Sindoor.

7:42 AM

India is strengthening the spirit of unity: PM Modi on Independence Day

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 6:43 AM IST

