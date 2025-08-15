20 families evacuated after houses crack due to rains in J&K's Rajouri

At least 20 families, comprising 90 members, were evacuated after their houses developed cracks in a remote village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

The cracks in the houses were caused by land sinking in a nearly two square kilometre area in hilltop Panjnara village in Kotranka sub-division following heavy rains, the officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kotranka, Dil Mir confirmed the shifting of the affected families to a government accommodation at a safer place to prevent loss of lives.

"The houses have developed cracks and pose a danger to the inmates. Accordingly, the inmates were evacuated with the help of SDRF (State Disaster Relief Force) and police teams along with their valuables," he said.