Happy that Siddaramaiah is set to become Karnataka CM: Mahadevappa

Former minister and senior Congress Dalit leader H.C. Mahadevappa said on Wednesday that he was happy that Siddaramaiah is all set to become the Chief Minister

IANS Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 3:05 PM IST
Former minister and senior Congress Dalit leader H.C. Mahadevappa said on Wednesday that he was happy that Siddaramaiah is all set to become the Chief Minister.

Mahadevappa, a close associate of Siddaramaiah, stated that there was no proposal of power sharing. The two and three-year term proposal for Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar was just hearsay.

"There are many aspirants for the post of CM, but only one can be made as the CM. The high command has decided this after analyzing all factors," he said.

"Siddaramaiah was chosen after thorough analysis of the present political scenario. Shivakumar's aspiration to become CM is not wrong. The clean image of Siddaramaiah had helped the people to trust the Congress party," he added.

Topics :KarnatakaKarnataka elections

First Published: May 17 2023 | 4:13 PM IST

