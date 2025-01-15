'Get your mental stability checked': Hardeep Singh Puri to Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement on the grand old party battling the “Indian state” on Wednesday, advising him to “go get his mental stability checked.”

During the inauguration of the Congress’ new headquarters, Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of exerting control over key institutions in the country. “Do not think that we are fighting a fair fight. There is no fairness in this,” Gandhi stated.

“If you believe that we are fighting a political organisation called the BJP or RSS, you have not understood what is going on. The BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of our country. We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself,” he said.

When asked by news agency ANI about Gandhi’s remark, Puri said, “Tell him to go get his mental stability checked.”

Gandhi also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi , accusing him of aiming to “crush the voice” of marginalised groups, including Dalits, minorities, backward castes, and tribals.

The BJP swiftly reacted to Gandhi's comments, with party leaders accusing him of exposing the “ugly truth” about the Congress. BJP chief JP Nadda took to X, accusing Gandhi and his “ecosystem” of aligning with “urban naxals” and the “Deep State” to “defame, demean, and discredit” India.

Also Read

“Hidden no more, Congress's ugly truth now stands exposed by their own leader. I 'compliment' Rahul Gandhi for saying clearly what the nation knows - that he is fighting the Indian state! His repeated actions have also strengthened this belief. Everything he has done or said has been in the direction of breaking India and dividing our society,” Nadda wrote.