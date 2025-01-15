Body shaming not acceptable, says Kerala HC, but grants Boby Chemmanur bail

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted bail to businessman Boby Chemmanur, who was arrested last week for allegedly making obscene remarks about Malayalam actor Honey Rose. While delivering the verdict, Justice PV Kunhikrishnan emphasised that body shaming is unacceptable in society and urged people to be cautious with their words, reported The Indian Express.

Chemmanur’s arrest followed a complaint by Honey Rose, who alleged that he insulted her during the inauguration of a jewellery showroom in Kannur and made obscene remarks at another event. Speaking to reporters, the actor said, “I did not react at that moment just because I did not want to spoil the event.”

The Kochi police charged Chemmanur under sections 75(1)(i) and 75(1)(iv) of the BNS and section 67 of the IT Act, which deals with publishing or transmitting obscene material online. A magistrate court had remanded him to judicial custody.

While reviewing the case, the high court noted that the allegations against Chemmanur prima facie hold merit. “Any Malayali who reads the First Information Statement can easily understand that the words used by the petitioner carry double meanings,” Justice Kunhikrishnan said.

The court also recorded Chemmanur’s assurance that he would refrain from making such comments on social media in the future.

In the bail order, Justice Kunhikrishnan condemned body shaming, stating, “Comments about a person’s body—whether too fat, too skinny, too short, too tall, or too dark—should be avoided. There is a sense that we are all ‘too something’ and ‘not enough.’ This is life. Our bodies, minds, and hearts will change. Everybody should be vigilant while making comments about others, whether men or women.”

This ruling follows a November 2024 decision by the Kerala High Court, which declared body shaming by a woman's in-laws as domestic violence under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (now Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). In that case, derogatory remarks about a woman's appearance were deemed to constitute cruelty, as they significantly impacted her mental and physical health.