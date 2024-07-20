UP govt announces formation of State Capital Region on lines of NCR

The Uttar Pradesh government Friday notified the formation of the State Capital Region' (SCR) on the lines of the National Capital Region (NCR). Governor Anandiben Patel also approved the establishment of Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region Development Authority (UP-SCRDA). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Housing and Urban Planning Department issued the notification following her approval to the proposals. The notification said the newly formed Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region includes Lucknow and the adjoining districts of Hardoi, Sitapur, Unnao, Rae Bareli and Barabanki. According to the notification, a total area of 27,826 square kilometres will be included in the SCR.

The UP-SCRDA will oversee the implementation of development projects and ensure effective management of resources within the newly defined area.

More From This Section

It will be constituted under the chairmanship of the chief minister. The chief secretary of the state will be its vice-chairman and Additional Chief Secretary Housing and Urban Planning, Divisional Commissioners of Lucknow and Ayodhya, District Magistrates of all the concerned districts, Vice-Chairmen of Lucknow, Unnao-Shuklaganj and Rae Bareli Development Authorities and many other officers will be members.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had initiated this project in September 2022.

"People from different cities want to come here and make their permanent residence. The population pressure is also increasing in the surrounding districts and many a times complaints of unplanned development are also received. In such a situation, keeping in view the future requirements, 'Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region' should be formed on the lines of National Capital Region (NCR)," he had said.