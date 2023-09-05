Harish Salve gets married third time, Lalit Modi also attends the ceremony

India's former Solicitor General, Harish Salve , married for the third time in London with his British partner Trina on Sunday. Several high-profile guests were attendees at Salve's wedding which included steel businessman Lakshmi Mittal, Nita Ambani, and Model Ujjwala Raut.

The highlight of the wedding was the presence of former IPL chairman and fugitive businessman Lalit Modi, who was also present at the wedding. His presence at the wedding of the former Solicitor General's wedding sparked a controversy and drew flak from the opposition parties.

Opposition criticises Lalit Modi's presence at wedding Opposition parties grabbed the opportunity to criticise the government with both hands. While criticising the centre, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Not that I care about sarkari BJP lawyer marrying a third time & then very conveniently waxing eloquent on behalf of Modi government on uniform marriage laws, polygamy etc … but what should concern everyone is the presence of a fugitive who is escaping Indian law as an invitee and celebrating Modi government’s favourite lawyer’s wedding. Who’s helping whom? Who’s protecting whom is now not even a question anymore."





Also Read: Security forces bust hideout of HM terrorist Jhangir Saroori: J-K police The General Secretary of Maharashtra Congress, Pritesh Shah, also took Twitter (now X) to share their thoughts on Lalit Modi's presence at Salve's wedding and said, “Rahul Gandhi was disqualified for calling Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi thief and Harish Salve defend it. Recently Modi govt formed high-level committee on ‘One Nation, One Election, Harish Salve who is enjoying with fugitive Lalit Modi is part of that committee.”

Several other leaders and congress supporters also criticised the BJP government on fugitive Lalit Modi's presence at Harish Salve's wedding.

Who is Lalit Modi? Lalit Modi is a former IPL commissioner, who was suspended by the Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) after the third season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). BCCI accused Lalit Modi of defrauding Rs 753 crore rupees, along with World Sports Group (WSG) officials.

Lalit Modi left India soon after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a case against him, citing that his life was under threat. In October 2010, BCCI filed a case against the ex-chairman of IPL in Chennai.

Lalit Modi fled to London in that same year amid an investigation started against him for tax evasion and money laundering.

Harish Salve marries for the third time This is Salve's third marriage. His first marriage with Meenakshi lasted for 38 years, and the couple had two daughters, Sakshi and Saaniya. They both separated in June 2020. In October 2020, Harish married British artist Carolina Brossard, his daughters also attended the ceremony, but unfortunately, this marriage also didn't last long.

He married for the third time again at the age of 68 on Sunday.