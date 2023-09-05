Home / India News / NIA raids eight places in five districts of Uttar Pradesh in Naxal case

NIA raids eight places in five districts of Uttar Pradesh in Naxal case

ANI
Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 12:04 PM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at eight locations in five districts of Uttar Pradesh in connection with its ongoing probe into a Naxal case.

As per officials sources in the anti-terror agency, the raids were conducted early on Tuesday "in connection with NIA Case no. RC- 01/2023/NIA/LKW revival of NRB of CPI (Maoist) case".

Coinciding with the coordinated operations launched against the Maoists in all the Left Wing Extremist affected States in the country, this NIA's operation in close coordination with the Uttar Pradesh Police is yet another blow to the rebels.

Topics :Uttar PradeshNational Investigation Agency NIAraidNaxal

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 12:04 PM IST

