Haryana, J-K Assembly elections LIVE news: JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliance names 13 more candidates

The Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party alliance on Thursday named 13 more candidates in its sixth list for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls, fielding senior leader Ramesh Khatak from the Kharkhoda segment. Of the 13, the ASP will be fighting the Bhiwani, Bahadurgarh, Mahendragarh and Badshahpur seats. According to the list, in addition to the Kharkhoda segment in Sonipat, the JJP has also fielded candidates from the Karnal, Panipat Urban, Narwana, Uklana, Narnaund, Loharu, Nangal Chaudhary and Badkhal seats. The two allies have so far declared candidates on 77 of the 90 seats. Sixty-one of these candidates are from the JJP. Thursday is the last date for filing of nominations.

On Wednesday, the alliance declared the names of 34 candidates for the polls. On September 4, it released its first list of 19 candidates, fielding former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala from his Uchana Kalan seat.

Former MP Ajay Singh Chautala-led JJP and Chandra Shekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) recently announced their alliance for the Haryana assembly polls and said JJP will contest 70 of the 90 Assembly seats, while the Azad Samaj Party will contest the rest.