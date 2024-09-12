Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Haryana, J-K Assembly elections LIVE news: JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliance names 13 more candidates

J-K, Haryana Assembly polls updates: Catch all the latest news developments related to the Assembly polls here

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 1:23 PM IST
The Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party alliance on Thursday named 13 more candidates in its sixth list for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls, fielding senior leader Ramesh Khatak from the Kharkhoda segment. Of the 13, the ASP will be fighting the Bhiwani, Bahadurgarh, Mahendragarh and Badshahpur seats. According to the list, in addition to the Kharkhoda segment in Sonipat, the JJP has also fielded candidates from the Karnal, Panipat Urban, Narwana, Uklana, Narnaund, Loharu, Nangal Chaudhary and Badkhal seats. The two allies have so far declared candidates on 77 of the 90 seats. Sixty-one of these candidates are from the JJP. Thursday is the last date for filing of nominations.

On Wednesday, the alliance declared the names of 34 candidates for the polls. On September 4, it released its first list of 19 candidates, fielding former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala from his Uchana Kalan seat.

Former MP Ajay Singh Chautala-led JJP and Chandra Shekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) recently announced their alliance for the Haryana assembly polls and said JJP will contest 70 of the 90 Assembly seats, while the Azad Samaj Party will contest the rest.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Thursday released its third list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. Aditya Chautala, who recently jumped ship from the BJP to join INLD, will contest from Dabwali. He is the grandson of former Haryana Chief Minister Devi Lal. Some of the other candidates announced in the third list are Sunaina Chautala from Fatehabad, Kunal Karan Singh from Tohana, Surender Lathar from Julana, Parkash Bharti from Mulana (SC), and Daya Bhadana from Punhana. Notably, INLD is contesting the elections in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).


Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge promised five guarantees to the people on Wednesday, if the Congress-National Conference alliance wins. Kharge stated that women entrepreneurs will get Rs 5 lakh in interest-free loans and Rs 25 lakh in health insurance coverage per family. Read here for more details.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named candidates for all 90 seats. Till Wednesday noon, the party had named contestants for all except three constituencies. In its third and final list, it announced that Rohtash Jangra from Sirsa, Kanwar Singh Yadav from Mahendragarh, and Satish Fagna from Faridabad NIT got the party ticket. Read here for more updates.

The Congress Thursday released its fourth list of five candidates for the Haryana assembly polls. It fielded a journalist, who recently joined the party, from Rania, taking the total number of candidates declared so far to 86. This list came just a few hours after the Congress declared its third list of 40 candidates, fielding party MP Randeep Surjewala's son Aditya Surjewala from Kaithal. The party fielded Parimal Pari from Ambala Cantt, its youth leader Sachin Kundu from Panipat Rural, Satbir Dublain from the Narwana (SC) seat and Rohit Nagar from Tigaon.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday released its sixth list of 19 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. With the latest list, the party has declared its 89 candidates so far. With 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana, the AAP has only one candidate remaining to be declared for the election. There were seat-sharing talks between the AAP and Congress, but they did not result in an agreement. Among the candidates announced in the sixth list are OP Gujjar from Kalka, Prem Garg from Panchkula, Ketan Sharma from Ambala City, and Gurtej Singh from Mulana.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Thursday released its third list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. Aditya Chautala, who recently jumped ship from the BJP to join INLD, will contest from Dabwali. He is the grandson of former Haryana Chief Minister Devi Lal. Some of the other candidates announced in the third list are Sunaina Chautala from Fatehabad, Kunal Karan Singh from Tohana, Surender Lathar from Julana, Parkash Bharti from Mulana (SC), and Daya Bhadana from Punhana.

On Thursday, the Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party alliance released its sixth list of candidates for the Haryana assembly elections scheduled for October 5, announcing 13 additional nominees. Prominent leader Ramesh Khatak has been selected to contest from the Kharkhoda constituency. Among the 13 seats, the ASP will be competing in four: Bhiwani, Bahadurgarh, Mahendragarh, and Badshahpur.
