Haryana CM Khattar announces construction of 3 Chhath Puja ghats in Panipat

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced the construction of three ghats dedicated to Chhath Puja in Panipat district, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 5 crore.

He also extended heartfelt greetings to all the people on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Addressing a gathering during the Chhath Puja Mahotsav in Panipat, CM Khattar announced the construction of a 700-foot ghat at Avlana distributor costing Rs 2 crore, a 300-foot ghat near the thermal channel on Assandh Road with an allocation of Rs 1 crore, and another 300-foot ghat near Babarpur bridge on drain number 2 with a budget of Rs 2 crore.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also announced the construction of Suryamandir between two canals on Mahrana village land.

The Chief Minister also announced a discretionary grant of Rs 21 lakh for the upcoming Suryamandir following the successful transfer of land for this purpose.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the many women participating in the puja and commended their faith, patience, and courage. Recognising the formidable capabilities of this force of women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured a reservation of 33 per cent of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Assembly, he added.

CM Khattar said that Chhath Puja is being celebrated in approximately 300 locations across the state, with about 5 lakh people participating in the holy festivities.

He further conveyed appreciation to all the brothers and sisters from Purvanchal in attendance at this event for their unwavering contributions to the development of Haryana.

He said that PM Modi had launched the "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" campaign from Panipat on January 22, 2015.

"Following this noble initiative, Haryana, once considered a bad name as a state with a high prevalence of female feticide, has now emerged as a leader in promoting the welfare of daughters. Our sex ratio, which stood at 871 at that time, has now risen to above 931," he added.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the present state government has successfully regularised approximately 1000 colonies in the last year alone. An investment of Rs 2,000 crore is earmarked for the infrastructure development in these colonies.

Earlier, the Chief Minister participated in the Chhath Puja, where he received felicitations from 30 Purvanchal Associations on this auspicious occasion.